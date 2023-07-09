Dates of mutation hearing will be informed by phone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 11:12 pm

The Ministry of Land has introduced features through which service recipients will get information about the dates of mutation hearing on their phone, said Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

The service recipients can also provide feedback on the quality of the service. The feedback will be considered for the development of the services, said the minister while inaugurating the "Country-wide assessment of the quality of land services through artificial intelligence and notification of smart nomination hearing" at the Bhumi Bhavan Auditorium in the capital on Sunday as the chief guest.

"The Ministry of Land has entered a new era by starting to provide land services with the help of the technology of the fourth industrial revolution, which is a huge achievement and a revolution," said the minister.

"We work keeping in mind that this is a service-oriented ministry. We are setting up the system in such a way that there would be no scope for corruption. However, we think the land ministry still has a long way to go," the minister added.

The land minister said that setting up service centres in every district is a continuation of the success of the Citizen Service Centre established in Bhumi Bhavan. 

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, who presided over the event, said the land ministry always works to make land services people-friendly using smart technology, keeping in view the government's plan to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

Land Ministry Joint Secretary Md Zahid Hossain Panir presented a PowerPoint presentation on the matter inaugurated.

Among the government offices, the Ministry of Land is the first to introduce an AI-run automatic voice call system. The ministry has gone a step further in providing multi-channel-based citizen services (customer service) by automatically notifying the date of the registration hearing through calls to mobile numbers of people with the help of AI technology. This technology of artificial intelligence will be added to other land services gradually.

