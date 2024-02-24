Data Protection Act on the cards to prevent illegal data usage in business: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:02 am

Related News

Data Protection Act on the cards to prevent illegal data usage in business: Palak

Palak said this law aims to ensure that information such as users’ financial transactions, social media activity, and personal preferences cannot be used for business or organisational purposes abroad without consent

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:02 am
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, gives his speech during the inauguration of the &quot;Tier-4 Data Centre Cipher&quot; organised by Accentec PLC in Jashore on 23 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, gives his speech during the inauguration of the "Tier-4 Data Centre Cipher" organised by Accentec PLC in Jashore on 23 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The ICT Division is working on the Personal Data Protection Act 2023 to prevent unauthorised sales and processing of personal data for business purposes, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology.

"This law aims to ensure that information such as our financial transactions, social media activity, and personal preferences cannot be used for business or organisational purposes abroad without our consent," he said in Jashore yesterday (23 February) during the inauguration of the "Tier-4 Data Centre Cipher" organised by Accentec PLC.

Palak said, "The successful implementation of the Digital Bangladesh vision has now enhanced the quality of life and economy of the people of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Most government services are now available on a single portal, bringing these services within the reach of people's fingertips. With the development and use of technology, digital services are now available in all areas, including education, health, commerce, and economy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The main asset for delivering all these digital services, whether through websites, software, or digital means, is data. Hence, it is often said, 'Data is the next currency'," he added.

The state minister, at the time, highlighted the 130 million internet users in the country as a source of producing significant volumes of valuable data.

"By ensuring the security, storage, localisation, and processing of this data, we can facilitate a data-driven and smart government system, creating numerous opportunities for private sector businesses while safeguarding our data from unauthorised use," he added.

Palak further said the country's advanced data centres will be the "brain" of a prosperous, smart Bangladesh in the future. 

"Storing our data in these centres and analysing them will open up new opportunities."

Top News

Data Protection Act / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh / privacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

2h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

1h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

23h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

15h | Videos
Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

1h | Videos
Tariff hike alone won’t solve power sector woes

Tariff hike alone won’t solve power sector woes

2h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos