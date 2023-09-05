DAG broke protocol by commenting on Dr Yunus issue without AG's permission: Law minister

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:49 pm

Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has broken the existing protocol by making comments in favor of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus without the permission of the Attorney General, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday.

"His refusal to issue a statement against the global leaders' move seeking the suspension of the trial against Dr Yunus broke the official discipline," said the minister while talking to reporters following a meeting at the National Press Club on Tuesday (5 September).

When asked if any action will be taken against him, the minister said he will look into the matter.

"He (Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan) is an in-charge deputy of the Attorney General's office. If he speaks to the press, he must do so after resigning, or he must speak after taking permission from the Attorney General," the minister explained.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at his office on the Supreme Court premises today, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, "The deputy attorney general might have made the comment in support of Dr Yunus to please a certain party to serve an ulterior motive."

The Attorney General said, "If he was asked to sign a statement, he should have informed me about it. But he didn't follow the process. Also, Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan was on leave yesterday but briefed reporters directly after wearing court pants. He must have a purpose here."

In response to the question of whether any action will be taken against DAG Imran, the Attorney General said, "I am not his appointing authority. So I can't say anything about it."

