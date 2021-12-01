DAB demands Khaleda’s treatment abroad

The Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) has demanded for BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment abroad and her permanent release.

The association made the demand from a press conference at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club on Wednesday.

"BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's physical condition is very critical; now at the crossroads of life and death. We demand the government for her permanent release and to allow her treatment abroad," said DAB Secretary General Abdus Salam in a written statement at the press conference.

Abdus Salam added that the medical board formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia revealed in a press conference on 28 November that all the doctors are very concerned about her current health condition.

According to them, further treatment for Khaleda is no longer possible in Bangladesh.

He said Khaleda Zia is suffering from various diseases.

On November 12, she was taken to Evercare Hospital for examination. She was later admitted to the hospital with liver problems which caused internal bleeding. By the method of band ligation, doctors tried to stop the bleeding.

Salam continued, "As she is a patient of diabetes and heart failure, internal bleeding may increase her risk of death. The only technology (band ligation) available in Bangladesh has already been applied to her. There is no other country in the subcontinent or all of Asia that uses such a modern method of applying TIPS technology. This technology is only available in a few specific hospitals in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Therefore, arrangements should be made to take her abroad as soon as possible. Otherwise it will be difficult to transfer her later."

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months. In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

In the last week of November this year, Khaleda's doctors at a press conference said not only was she diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, but has also started passing blood.

While elaborating her medical conditions, the doctors said Khaleda needs TIPS (transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt) technology to intervene and this is available in some specific advanced centres in the USA, UK, and Germany.