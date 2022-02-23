D-8 has huge potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM Hasina

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the D-8 countries collectively have a great potential to emerge as a powerful economic block.

She made the remarks when Secretary General of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdul Qadir Imam met her at Ganobhaban in Dhaka.

The premier's Press Secretary Ihasanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

"The D-8 countries collectively have a great potential to emerge as a powerful economic block," the PM was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, both the prime minister and the D-8 secretary general reiterated the need for materializing preferential trade agreements to harness the immense potential for promoting trade among the member states.

They emphasized the need for exploring the thrust sector of D-8 like trade, economy, commerce, transport, agriculture, tourism, education and energy.

Hasina expressed satisfaction at the successful hosting of 10th D-8 Summit, held virtually in Dhaka in April 2021 amid the global pandemic.

She iterated Bangladesh's full commitment to steering the important events of D-8 under Bangladesh's chairmanship in the coming days.

The premier congratulated him on his assumption as the secretary general of D-8.

She hoped that his leadership would add further dynamism in introducing new ideas for innovative partnerships among D-8 member countries.

Sheikh Hasina apprised him of the success achieved in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh saying that the researchers here developed the drought- and saline-tolerant variants of rice and Bangladesh can share its experiences with D-8 countries in the agriculture sector.

The D-8 secretary general appreciated Bangladesh's progress in the ICT sector.

He expressed keen interest in Bangladesh's specialised economic zones.

The prime minister's Ambassador-At-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.

Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam assumed the position of the secretary general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) on 1 January this year.

The D-8 member countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

 

