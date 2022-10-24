Cyclone Sitrang: Power supply disrupted in Pirojpur, Madaripur

Bangladesh

UNB
24 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman on Monday said  there is nothing much to worry about the approaching cyclone Sitrang as it's unlikely to be a super storm.

The state minister said this while talking to reporters at the Secretariat after a meeting of Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee.

Cyclone Sitrang over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay is moving in a north-northwesterly direction and likely to intensify into a severe cyclone, he said.

Sitrang is likely to hit 13 coastal districts and the government has prepared 7,030 cyclone shelters for the people being evacuated, he added.

The cyclone may cross Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepupara by early morning Tuesday and heavy rains would continue to lash the country under its impact, according to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Metrological Department.

