Cox’s Bazar bears the brunt of Cyclone Sitrang

Cox's Bazar now bears the brunt of Cyclone Sitrang as it completed its landfall and weakened to a tropical depression.

Thousands of people had to seek refuge in shelters, while hundreds of homes, roads, crops and fish farms suffered critical damage.

Despite a drop in the water levels in the coastal areas of Cox's Bazar – still 2-3 feet higher than usual – a section of the Marine Drive road has collapsed due to cyclone-induced tidal surges.

Teknaf UNO Md Arfanur Haque Chowdhury said, "Powerful tidal surges, caused by the cyclone, had hit Teknaf Monday night and damaged two sections of the Marine Drive road, in Subrang union.

"The concerned authorities have already been informed about the development."

Meanwhile, the skies in the district started clearing out on Tuesday morning but the sea remains very rough with tidal surges threatening more damage to the flood embankments and geo-bags.

Mofiz, a shop owner at the beach, said, "Cyclone Sitrang has caused extensive devastation to the beach. Roads are now broken, and the geo-bags protecting the shores have sunk."

Speaking with The Business Standard, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Abu Sufian said, "No major destruction was reported from the district due to the measures taken by us.

"However, Kutubdia, Maheshkhali and St. Martin's Island have suffered the most from the cyclone. Efforts are underway to assess the damage caused by the storm."

"As many as one lakh people, who had taken shelter in the 576 shelters in Cox's Bazar, have already left for their respective homes," he added.