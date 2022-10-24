Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy rains continue to batter Bangladesh amid flood warning across coastal region

Authorities have prepared more than 1,000 cyclone shelters to evacuate people while all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been asked to remain anchored until further notice as Cyclone Sitrang is expected to cross the southern Bangladeshi coast by early Tuesday.

The Bay of Bengal will remain very rough near the eye of the cyclone, the weather office said on Monday morning.

According to the latest bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Sitrang may make landfall near Khepupara along the Barishal-Chittagong coast, and because of the impact of the cyclone heavy rains would continue to lash the country.

Authorities in Chattogram and other hilly districts warned that landslides could destroy homes and kill people if incessant rains continue.

UNB correspondents from across the southern coastal region reported heavy rains since morning.

In Barishal, the local administration has prepared more than 1,000 cyclone shelters, said deputy commissioner Jasim Uddin.

In Khulna, authorities prepared 409 cyclone shelters that could accommodate more than 2.73 lakh people for any emergency, Md. Moniruzzaman Talukder, deputy commissioner in Khulna, told UNB.

He said steps have been taken to evacuate the people if the situation demands.

The Met Office in Dhaka said the most vulnerable coastal districts--Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and three others offshore islands could face the worst situation of flooding because of strom surge if the cyclone hit Bangladesh straight. The Met office said in its latest warning that these areas would come under danger signal 7. Strong wind could drive the storm surge the height of 5-8 feet above the normal astronomical tide in the region.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal No 7 while Chattogram and Cox's Bazar danger signal No 6 instead of local cautionary signal number 4.

Sitrang over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards over the same area and was centred early Monday.

It was centered at 6 am on Monday about 590 km southwest of Chattogram port, 535 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 525 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 495 km south-southwest of Payra port.

Besides, the river ports of these districts have been advised to hoist danger signal 3.

North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience gusty or squally winds of 50-60 kph, according to the weather report.

Heavy to heavy rainfall at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions in the next 48 hours commencing from 10 am today.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls.