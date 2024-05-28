Cyclone Remal persistent linked to climate change: DU VC

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 05:56 pm

"Atmospheric conditions, shaped by climate change, are the main reason for the recent cyclone Remal being so persistent", said Professor ASM Maksud Kamal

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.
The increasing persistence of recent Cyclone Remal is due to changing atmospheric conditions driven by climate change, said Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor and prominent environmental scientist, Professor ASM Maksud Kamal.

As a keynote speaker at the 'Eighth Urban Dialogue-2024,' held at Dhaka University's Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building today (28 May), Professor Kamal said, "Atmospheric conditions, shaped by climate change, are the main reason for the recent cyclone Remal being so persistent."

Professor Kamal emphasised that increasing the forest cover by 30% could potentially reduce the country's temperature by 1 degree Celsius. Also he warned, "A 2 degree increase in the temperature we experience now will increase the number of cyclones and extreme heat events by 5.6 times."

The VC further noted the high levels of pollutants such as methane, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide in Dhaka's air, even during the pandemic lockdown when traffic was minimal. He advocated for scientific carbon capture methods and strategic tree planting in urban areas to combat these issues.

"The rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya due to climate change and urbanisation", he added. 

Event's chief guest, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam introduced the 'Sabar Dhaka Apps,' designed to facilitate quick resolution of urban issues reported by citizens.

The event featured several distinguished guests, including BRAC Director Liakath Ali, Manish Kumar Agrawal Country Director Concern Worldwide Bangladesh.

Cyclone Remal / Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Maksud Kamal / climate change

