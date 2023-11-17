Cyclone Midhili: Loading, unloading of containers halted in Ctg port

Bangladesh

All small-size water transports have been sent near Shah Amanat Bridge from the port channel. 

An empty container handling area in Chittagong Port after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 due to the cyclonic storm Midhili on 17 November 2023. Photo: TBS
An empty container handling area in Chittagong Port after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 due to the cyclonic storm Midhili on 17 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The loading and unloading of containers in Chattogram Port has come to a halt after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 as the periphery of the cyclonic storm Midhili began crossing the Mongla-Payra coast.

The unloading of goods from mother vessels to the lighter vessel has been halted following the issuance of the alert, Omar Faruk, secretary to the Chittagong Port Authority, confirmed to The Business Standard.

All ships unloading containers in the port's jetty will be sent to deep sea following the enforcement of the alert. Ships stationed in outer anchorage will be taken to Kutubdia-Cox's Bazar coast, he said.

Besides, all small-size water transports have been sent near Shah Amanat Bridge from the port channel. 

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued Danger Signal No-6 in the port for the cyclonic storm.

The port authority held an emergency meeting on Friday around 11am where a total of 29 security-related decisions were taken.

The meeting decided to take all port equipment to safety, enforce security measures in port establishments, ensure the supply of utilities including electricity and grant leaves to the officials and employees.

Meanwhile, inclement weather is causing flight delays at Shah Amanat International Airport. However, no cautionary measures have been announced due to the cyclone.

"The situation is normal. We have prepared the necessary equipment. Most flights here arrive first before leaving the country. Some flights are arriving late due to the weather, resulting in delays in take off," Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed told TBS.

Mahbub Rashid Khan, executive director of Water Transport Cell (WTC), a private lighter vessel operator agency, told The Business Standard, "Transportation of goods by lighter vessels has been stopped since Thursday afternoon. Some ships were en route, they also arrived during the night. All ships have been taken to safety."

Meanwhile, 609 - 116 metropolitan and 493 district - shelters have been prepared at the Chattogram metropolitan and upazila levels.

Moreover, the district administration has directed the upazila executive officers, and district secondary and primary education officers to identify suitable educational institutions and prepare them for use as shelters.

Chattogram District Administration Executive Magistrate Umar Farooq told TBS, " People in risky hills and coastal areas have been alerted using loudspeakers. People are heading to shelters. Necessary relief materials including dry food, and medicines have been prepared for them."

Cyclone Midhili / Bangladesh / ctg port

