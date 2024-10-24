Cyclone Dana: Navy’s jetty at Inani collapses after collision with barge

A jetty of Bangladesh Navy at Inani in Cox's Bazar collapsed after a barge tied to it collided with the jetty due to the impact of Cyclone Dana on 24 October. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Navy's jetty at Inani beach in Cox's Bazar partially collapsed today (24 October) after a tied-down barge collided with it due to inclement weather caused by the approaching cyclone Dana.

Confirming the matter, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Hossain said they were looking into the details of the incident.

According to locals, the sea is turbulent due to the impact of cyclone Dana. The incident happened between 2am and 3am during high tide, when high waves amid strong winds caused the small barge tied to the jetty to crash into it.

"No one was at the jetty or the barge at that time, and no one came to the spot till 10am this morning," said Abdul Majed, a tea seller at the jetty ghat.

Bangladesh Navy built the jetty in 2020 for exercises with foreign navies. Environmentalists have long protested against the decision, as the jetty split the world's longest natural sea beach.

In 2022, the High Court issued a rule to remove the jetty following a petition submitted by Cox's Bazar Nagorik Forum, an environmental organisation. But the jetty has not been removed yet.

Meanwhile, since last year, passenger ships started using this jetty to ferry tourists to Saint Martin's Island. Ship owners are preparing to transport tourists through this jetty this year too, starting from 1 November.