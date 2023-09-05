Cyber Security Bill 2023 to replace DSA lands in JS

Bangladesh

UNB
05 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 08:49 pm

The Cyber Security Bill 2023 was placed in parliament on Tuesday, keeping offences under four of its sections non-bailable.

It has been proposed to replace the Digital Security Act, in which offences under 14 sections were non-bailable.  

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within five days.

The four non-bailable offences are related to intrusion into key information infrastructures, damaging computers and computer systems, cyber terrorist activities, and hacking related crimes.

In the draft law, the offences under four sections are non-bailable, the offences under the remaining sections are bailable.

The intrusion into important information infrastructures and others are in section-17, while damaging computers and computer systems are in section-19, cyber terrorist acts and committing such crimes are in section-27, and hacking related crimes are in section-33.

The already filed cases will run under the existing law- Digital Security Act as a provision was incorporated in the proposed law.

In the draft cyber security act 2023, the offences and punishment provisions have been cited in sections 17-33.

 

Cyber Security Act / Jatiya Sangsad (JS)

