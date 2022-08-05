Customs houses to halt activities for 10 hours

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 03:26 pm

Customs houses to halt activities for 10 hours

The activities will have to be halted due to a server migration

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Activities in all customs houses across the country will remain halted for 10 hours due to the migration of the central server of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). 

Migration work will continue from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday, so customs clearance activities will also be halted. 

This information was disclosed in a letter signed by the first secretary of the NBR Rakibul Alam, which was sent to all the customs commissioners of the country.

Chittagong Customs House was automated in 1995 to speed up the import-export trade.

Since 2013, UNCTAD's Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) has been used in the Chittagong Customs House.

In this system, after importing goods from abroad, everything including customs clearance is done online. 

All the ports of the country including Chattogram have been conducting their activities through the use of this software. 

If you don't want to release any shipment, there is an automatic system to halt it through this software as well.

Chittagong Customs House has informed all the stakeholders through e-mail and SMS about the migration process. 

Submission of bill of entry, customs clearance, duty payment and delivery of import-export consignments from the port will be suspended during the migration process.

