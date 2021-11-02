Cumilla communal violence: 2 journos arrested in DSA case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested two Cumilla journalists in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for allegedly inciting communal unrest in different parts of the country.

The arrestees are, Sajjad Hossain Shimul, editor of the online portal Comilla Times, and its Executive Editor Faisal Mobin Palash, CID Superintendent of Police Khan Muhammad Rezwan confirmed TBS.

He said, "Online media outlet Comilla Times released the video of a copy of the Holy Quran found at a Puja mandap in Cumilla, which triggered a spate of communal attacks across the country."

Earlier, CID Inspector (Cumilla) Md Atiqur Rahman filed the case with Kotwali Model police station accusing the two journalists and several other unidentified suspects.

The incident of communal violence on 13 October sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations in several districts came under attack that continued for several days.

Total seven people died during these attacks.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different districts over the attacks and at least 450 people have so far been arrested, according to the police.