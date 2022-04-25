Cumilla city polls on 15 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 02:44 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has set 15 June for voting in the Cumilla City Corporation election using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all booths.

Polls to six municipalities and 135 union parishads will be also held on the same day, announced EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir following a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday.

The deadline for filing nominations is 17 May. 

Officials will verify the documents on 19 May while aspirants will get until 26 May to pull out from the races.

Besides, polls symbols will be allotted to candidates on 27 May.
 

