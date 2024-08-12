CU vice-chancellor resigns from post, seeks permission to work in management of same university

Chittagong University (CU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Abu Taher has asked to be relieved of duty.

On Sunday (11 August) night, in an application sent to the secretary of the President, he asked to be done relieved from the post of vice-chancellor and to allow him to join the management department of the same university, confirmed Acting Registrar KM Noor Ahmad.

He said, "The vice-chancellor was appointed from the Secretariat by the order of the president. For this reason, the Vice-Chancellor has applied for exemption from the post from the president. It is supposed to be approved by the President. A decision has not yet been made in this regard. Besides, the provosts of all residential halls and the members of the proctorial body of the university have resigned. They resigned in view of the demands of the students."

Last Wednesday night, the anti-discrimination student movement set a 24-hour deadline to demand the resignation of all the people in the administration, including the vice-chancellor. On Thursday night this deadline was extended till Friday 12pm.

But the teachers did not resign and students started protesting from Friday. They locked the vice-chancellor's residence and the proctor's office that day. In view of the demands of the students, the Proctoral Body of the University, the director of the Student Guidance Center and the proctors of all the Halls resigned.

The agitating students complained that Professor Abu Taher got the post of vice-chancellor by colluding with the previous government. During the protests, as per the decision of the syndicate, the girls were forcibly thrown out of the halls at night. But at the will of the administration, BCL leaders and activists were allowed to stay in the residential halls, claimed the students. Besides, the university administration has supported the attack on the students. That is why they will continue the movement until the resignation of the last person in the administration, the friend of the dictatorship, said the agitating students.

Professor Abu Taher, a member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Chittagong University on 19 March this year. He took charge on 20 March. He is a professor in the management department of Chittagong University.