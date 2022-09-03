CU teacher killed in road accident

A Chittagong University (CU) teacher riding his motorcycle home was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Hossain, an assistant professor of CU's zoology department and son of Imam Hossain.

The accident occurred around 12am when a private car hit his bike in front of CU's gate No 1, leaving him injured, confirmed CU Assistant Proctor ASM Ziaul Islam to The Business Standard.

"Hathazari Model police station has arrested the killer driver. The vehicle responsible for the accident has been seized."

Contacted, Panchlaish police station OC Sadequr Rahman, said, "Aftab was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead."

