CU student, another detained for proxying in recruitment test

Two, including a student of Chittagong University (CU), have been detained proxying for other candidates at a recruitment test for the position of office assistant at the revenue wing of the Chattogram District Administration.

Jalal Uddin, 24, a CU student of the Department of Anthropology, and Abdul Kader Rimon, 25, were detained on Friday during the recruitment test at Chittagong City Corporation Municipal Model School and College, said district administration sources.

Executive Magistrate Ashraful Alam, who was in charge of the examination centre, noticed a candidate's photo mismatch in the attendance sheet.

After cross-checking the photo and other information provided in the attendance sheet and admit card, it was discovered that CU student Jalal Uddin was giving proxy for candidate Hayder Rashid, with a forged and photoshopped admit card.

Upon interrogation, Jalal confessed he agreed to proxy for another person for the sum of Tk5,000.

Based on the information he provided, the executive magistrate conducted a raid in the city's New Market and Reazuddin Bazar area and detained Abdul Kader Rimon from the neighbourhood of the municipal school at noon.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said authorities concerned are working on detaining other members of the proxy providing criminal ring.