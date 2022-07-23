CU female student harassment: RAB arrests four including prime suspect 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four people, including the prime suspect, who allegedly harassed a female student of Chittagong University (CU) near Preetilata Hall while she was returning to the hall on 17 July.

They are -- Md Azim, 23, second-year student of CU, history department, Md Nurul Abshar Babu, 22, second-year student CU, anthropology department, Md Nur Hossain Shawon, 22, honours first-year student of Hathajari College, social science department student, and Md Masud Rana, honours second-year student of Hathajari College.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Mohammad Nurul Abshar, said, "We have arrested four of the accused, including the mastermind.

"Further details will be revealed at a press briefing later on the day."

A female student of CU was physically harassed by five miscreants near the Preetilata Hall area early last week.

When her friend protested and tried to prevent the attackers, they stripped both and recorded a video.

Later, the miscreants snatched their mobile phones.

A case has been filed in this regard against five unidentified people with Hathajari police station.

Bangladesh Chhatra League central unit issued a show cause notice to Rezaul Haque Rubel, president of BCL CU unit, accusing him of "managing" the incident and having a connection with "anti-disciplinary" acts.

Allegedly, when the victim went to the proctor's office to file a complaint, Rezaul Haque Rubel stopped her.

The students of different halls of the university protested the incident by blocking the entrance of the university vice-chancellor's residence for three hours from 10pm to 1am Wednesday (20 July).

They put forward a four-point demand including exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime.