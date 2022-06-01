CU BCL protests assault on 2 leaders

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Chittagong University (CU) unit are protesting assault on leaders Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy and Mohammad Rashed.

They alleged that the duo were beaten by miscreants early Wednesday (1 June) while on their way to campus from gate no. 1.

At that time their motorcycle was vandalised. They later received treatment from the medical centre of the university.

Following the attack, the BCL activists locked CU's main gate and second entrance point and started protests seeking justice.

According to the students, the BCL leaders and activists set up a blockade using tree logs and fire at the main road and zero point.

BCL leaders and activists also stopped the university shuttle train when it reached Sholashahar station.

BCL leader Pradeep Chakraborty blamed local broadband internet trader Hanif for the attack.

Mohiuddin Sumon, in-charge of the university police outpost, said, "They (BCL) have alleged that two leaders were attacked at 3:30 am. The attack took place while returning from gate no. 1. Their motorcycles were also vandalised."