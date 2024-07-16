CU authorities suspend shuttle train service ‘to maintain peace on campus’

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:16 pm

A file photo of a shuttle train at Chittagong University. Photo: UNB
A file photo of a shuttle train at Chittagong University. Photo: UNB

Chittagong University (CU) authorities have suspended the shuttle train service "to avert trouble and maintain peace on the campus" amid the ongoing quota movement. 
 
Students demonstrating for quota reform alleged that the authorities suspended the train service to to obstruct their mobilisation to the campus.
 
CU Proctor Professor Dr Ohidul Alam said, "We stopped the service on the basis of an information that a group of people will come to the campus by shuttle train from the city to disrupt peace and discipline on the campus. We will monitor the situation throughout the day. If discipline is maintained, the train will run from Wednesday." 
 
Due to the closure of the train, students who travel to the campus from city are facing transportation problems. 
 
Rezwanur Rahman, a student of the Department of Botany, said, "The shuttle is our only mode of transportation. We rely on it to access the city for various essential needs. The campus is located 22 kilometres away, and the long bus journey is already exhausting. I don't understand how blocking shuttles can prevent accidents. While those intending to participate in protests may still find ways to do so, students who need to go to the city for essential purposes are facing significant hardship."
 
Earlier on Monday, BCL activists attacked the students who were demonstrating against quota on the CU campus. Pictures and videos of homemade weapons being used in the attack have been circulated. 
 
CU student Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi was picked up by BCL activists from the shuttle train at noon. Later, they were forced to release him in the proctor's office under pressure from the protesters.

