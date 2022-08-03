CU dept uninformed about suspension, allows 2 Chhatra League activists to sit for exams

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:53 pm

The Philosophy Department of Chattogram University (CU), which allowed two Chhatra League members suspended on allegations of sexually harassing two female students, to sit for their second-year final examination on Wednesday, said they knew nothing of the suspension order.

The exams papers of the two were later cancelled. 

The Chhatra League activists – Imon Ahmed and Rakib Hasan Raju – are known to be followers of the university's Chhatra League President Rezaul Haque Rubel.

Speaking about allowing the two to sit for exams, Philosophy Department Chairman Md Abdul Mannan, said, "We did not receive any letter regarding their suspension and we do not know anything about the matter. We are just hearing this from you."

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benu Kumar Dey, said, "Due to a delay in official formalities, the notice of suspension was delayed."

He also said their examination will be cancelled and considered null and void.

Acting Registrar of the university SM Monirul Hasan said the decision to suspend them was taken at a meeting.

"No written order of this meeting has been prepared yet. So, no notice was sent to the department but it will be sent soon", he added.

The university authorities on 25 July suspended the two students for a year, along with two other Chhatra League members, for sexually harassing two female students of the Communication and Journalism Department in front of the Central Mosque on 17 September 2021.

The other suspended students are Md Junaid of the Arabic Department (2nd year), and Rubel Hasan of the Islamic History and Culture department (2nd year).

