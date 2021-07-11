CTTC arrest a fraudster for posing as PM’s APS

Gias Uddin Kabir. Photo: Collected

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime's (CTTC) Cyber Division has arrested a fraudster who embezzled Tk1.5 lakh in disguise of Prime Minister's APS Barrister Biplob Barua.

The arrestee Gias Uddin Kabir, 39, was held in Cumilla early Sunday, said a press release of CTTC.

He belongs to a vested quarter, who had been demanding money from the Forests and Environment Minister, various deputy commissioners and police officials using different WhatsApp and mobile numbers posing as Biplob Barua.

The gang took about Tk150,000 from Advocate Kamal Hossain of Cumilla district as part of the scam, and the gang demanded money through voice calls or sometimes through text messages.

CTTC team seized a mobile phone and a SIM used in the extorting from Gias. During the preliminary interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

A case was filed in this regard with the Paltan Police Station.