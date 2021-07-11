CTTC arrest a fraudster for posing as PM’s APS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 04:48 pm

Related News

CTTC arrest a fraudster for posing as PM’s APS

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 04:48 pm
Gias Uddin Kabir. Photo: Collected
Gias Uddin Kabir. Photo: Collected

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime's (CTTC) Cyber Division has arrested a fraudster who embezzled Tk1.5 lakh in disguise of Prime Minister's APS Barrister Biplob Barua.

The arrestee Gias Uddin Kabir, 39, was held in Cumilla early Sunday, said a press release of CTTC.  

He belongs to a vested quarter, who had been demanding money from the Forests and Environment Minister, various deputy commissioners and police officials using different WhatsApp and mobile numbers posing as Biplob Barua.

The gang took about Tk150,000 from Advocate Kamal Hossain of Cumilla district as part of the scam, and the gang demanded money through voice calls or sometimes through text messages.

CTTC team seized a mobile phone and a SIM used in the extorting from Gias. During the preliminary interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

A case was filed in this regard with the Paltan Police Station.

Top News

arrest / CTTC / fraudster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

23h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion