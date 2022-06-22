Ctg WASA water quality test goes on at a snail’s pace

Sample collection from 24 points to test the quality of water supplied by Chattogram WASA is going on at a snail's pace despite the order from the High Court to submit the report much earlier.

Water samples were collected from only 13 points until Wednesday since the process started on 13 June.

The water samples are being tested at three labs– the microbiology department of Chattogram University, the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the environment department.

Earlier on 6 March, the High Court issued an order to form a four-member committee to test the water quality of Chattogram WASA because of a writ petition.

The members of the committee, headed by the district Deputy Commissioner Ashraf Uddin, include the professor of microbiology department Jubaidul Alam, BCSIR representative Dipankar Chakraborti and the environment department representative Kamrul Hasan.

The HC had asked the committee to submit a report on the water quality of CWASA within one month.

The sample collection points are – five water treatment plants, 10 distribution points and four consumer points.

The five treatment plants are – the Sheikh Hasina water treatment plant at Rangunia, Sheikh Hasina water treatment plant-2 and Sheikh Russel water treatment plant, Mohra water treatment plant, and Kalurghat iron removal plant and boosting station.

The 10 distribution points are– Patenga, DT Road, Halishohor B block, Halishohor Eidgah kancha rasta, Agrabad commercial area, Jamalkhan, Chandgaon residential area, Chawkbazar, Percivil hill area, Mohammadpur residential area in Muradpur, and KB Aman Ali Road at Bakalia.

Apart from this, the committee is also collecting water at the consumer level. The points are – Boropul Halishohor G block, Amirbagh residential area at Mehedibagh, Chawkbazar Parade Corner and Badamtola area at Khwaza road.

Committee member Jubaidul Alam said that so far water has been collected from 13 points and a full report will be prepared after testing the samples.