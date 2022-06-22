Ctg WASA water quality test goes on at a snail’s pace

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

Ctg WASA water quality test goes on at a snail’s pace

The water samples are being tested at three labs

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 06:18 pm
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected

Sample collection from 24 points to test the quality of water supplied by Chattogram WASA is going on at a snail's pace despite the order from the High Court to submit the report much earlier. 

Water samples were collected from only 13 points until Wednesday since the process started on 13 June. 

The water samples are being tested at three labs– the microbiology department of Chattogram University, the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the environment department.     

Earlier on 6 March, the High Court issued an order to form a four-member committee to test the water quality of Chattogram WASA because of a writ petition. 

The members of the committee, headed by the district Deputy Commissioner Ashraf Uddin, include the professor of microbiology department Jubaidul Alam, BCSIR representative Dipankar Chakraborti and the environment department representative Kamrul Hasan.

The HC had asked the committee to submit a report on the water quality of CWASA within one month.

The sample collection points are – five water treatment plants, 10 distribution points and four consumer points.

The five treatment plants are – the Sheikh Hasina water treatment plant at Rangunia, Sheikh Hasina water treatment plant-2 and Sheikh Russel water treatment plant, Mohra water treatment plant, and Kalurghat iron removal plant and boosting station.

The 10 distribution points are– Patenga, DT Road, Halishohor B block, Halishohor Eidgah kancha rasta, Agrabad commercial area, Jamalkhan, Chandgaon residential area, Chawkbazar, Percivil hill area, Mohammadpur residential area in Muradpur, and KB Aman Ali Road at Bakalia.

Apart from this, the committee is also collecting water at the consumer level. The points are – Boropul Halishohor G block, Amirbagh residential area at Mehedibagh, Chawkbazar Parade Corner and Badamtola area at Khwaza road.

Committee member Jubaidul Alam said that so far water has been collected from 13 points and a full report will be prepared after testing the samples.  

Top News

Ctg Wasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

8h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

2h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

4h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

8h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US