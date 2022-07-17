Ctg transport workers threaten to strike if demands are not met

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 09:51 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation will go on a strike from 24 July in greater Chattogram to press home their 11-point demands including a neutral probe into the explosion at the BM Container Depot, punishment of the culprits and providing proper compensation to the victims.  

"We have several demands including a fair probe into the fire and explosion incident, bringing the culprits to book and compensation for the dead and injured. If these demands are not met, the transport workers have been asked to make successful the 24 hours transport strike from 24 July 6 am till 25 July 6 am in the five districts of the greater Chattogram," said Chattogram Zonal Committee President Mohammad Musa at a meeting at the BRTC market.   

According to data from the inter-district goods transport organisation, covered van owners' association and Bangladesh truck drivers-workers federation, at least 16 vehicles were damaged in the depot during the explosion, eight of which were completely burnt. The cabins and containers of the rest of the vehicles were burnt as well. 

The estimated cost of the damage is Tk4.5 crore. Besides, some drivers and helpers were killed in the explosion. The identity of five of them has been ascertained.      

