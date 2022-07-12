Ctg tourist centres abuzz with Eid holidaymakers

People of all ages flocked in droves to tourist spots across the Chattogram city in the Eid-ul-Azha holidays to enjoy time with friends and family.

Chattogram recreation centres such as Patenga Beach, Chittagong Zoo, Karnaphuli Shishu Park, Kazir Dewri Shishu Park, Foy's Lake Amusement Park and others drew big crowds for the Eid holidays.

Even though the Eid holidays ended on 11 July, it did not dampen the festive mood of the city's people. Popular tourist spots, including Marine Drive and Outer Ring Road, were still crowded with large numbers of people starting Tuesday morning, 12 July, while the streets of port city itself still remain almost empty.

Thousands of tourists gathered at Patenga Beach to enjoy the view and fresh air. People were enjoying themselves bathing in the sea, riding a speedboat or a horse, or simply chatting with their beloved ones, with crab fries and lentil fritters in hand.

The Chittagong Zoo and children's parks were also crowded with a lot of people, especially children.

Chittagong Zoo Deputy Curator Shahadat Hossain Shuvo said, "About 14,000 people visited the zoo on Eid day. The next day, another 15,000 or so visitors toured the zoo. Even today (12 July), there has been an overflowing crowd of people since morning. We are warning everyone to follow hygiene rules as Covid infections are increasing. I have been requesting visitors to wear masks."

Biswajit Ghosh, deputy manager of Foy's Lake Amusement Park, said, "Visitors have been flocking here since Eid. Aside from visitors from different parts of the country, foreign tourists are also coming here. We have requested visitors to follow Covid guidelines, yet many are indifferent to warnings."

Nasir Uddin, general manager of Chittagong Shishu Park, said, "Children are coming to the park with their parents and the park has been crowded with visitors since Eid day. Even today there is a big crowd of visitors."