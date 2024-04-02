Ctg port workers get Tk4.7cr financial incentive ahead of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 08:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chattogram Port Authority is giving financial incentives to 6,721 registered workers of the port.

A total of Tk4.7 crore has been paid, with each worker getting Tk7,000.

This incentive is being provided in addition to bonus payment so that workers of the port can spend Eid a little better, the authorities said.

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail handed over cash to 15 workers as a token at the port building premises on Tuesday (2 April) afternoon.

Checks have been issued to berth operators, terminal operators and ship handling operators for distributing the incentive to the workers.

