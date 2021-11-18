Ctg port operator workers get financial incentives

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 08:44 pm

Ctg port operator workers get financial incentives

The authority is giving cash incentives to 6,752 workers employed under a total of 48 operators, including 12 berth operators, 33 ship handling operators, and 1 terminal operator at Chattogram port

Represenattional image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Represenattional image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Chattogram Port Authority is giving financial incentives to workers who work for operators doing berthing, terminal, and ship handling.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, handed the cash incentive money to 20 workers as a ceremonial token at a Thursday afternoon event at the Chittagong Port Bhaban premises, said a press statement.

The authority is giving cash incentives to 6,752 workers employed under a total of 48 operators, including 12 berth operators, 33 ship handling operators, and 1 terminal operator at Chattogram port.

The workers are being given a total of Tk1.69 crore, each getting Tk2500, from the Chattogram Port Fund.

At the incentive-giving ceremony, M Shahjahan said, "Workers are the life of Chattogram Port. They keep the port alive. The port did not close a single hour during the Covid crisis. Indeed, 53 employees of the Chattogram Port Authority lost their lives trying to keep the country's economy afloat."

"The fund was set up for the welfare of employees working for various port stakeholders. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the workers have been facing difficulties and obstacles doing their work, which has had a negative impact on their earnings. Hence, we are providing financial incentives to these workers here and will provide incentives to the rest of the workers through the operators they work for," he added.

After a brief discussion, the chairman handed over incentive money to 20 workers and incentive checks to berth, terminal, and ship handling operators for their remaining workers.

Member of Chittagong Port Authority (Administration and Planning) Zafar Alam, Member (Finance) Kamrul Amin, Member (Engineering) Commodore M Neamul Hasan, Member (Harbour and Marine) Commodore Md Mostafizur Rahman, Director (Traffic) Enamul Karim Chowdhury, and Secretary of the Port Authority, Md Omar Farooq, among others, attended the incentive award ceremony.

Chattogram Port / workers / Operators

