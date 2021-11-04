Ctg port hydrographer awarded for using highest number e-files

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:06 am

Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

A Chittagong Port hydrographer has been honoured for using the highest number of e-files in a month for office works.

Jubayer Ahmed, chief assistant of the port's Hydrography Department, has been recognised for spearheading the use of digital files instead of traditional hard copies.  

Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral M Shahjahan handed over a certificate and prize money to Jubayer during an event held at the port's conference room on Wednesday.

Board members of the port, directors and departmental heads among others attended the programmme.

"This initiative taken by the CPA will remain a milestone," Jubayer said after receiving the award.

"I hope that this will encourage my colleagues as well," he added.

Jubayer Ahmed joined Chittagong Port in 2013 as an entry-level assistant cum computer operator.

He later was promoted to the post of chief assistant.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) / Chittagong Port / Chittagong Port Authority / e-filing

