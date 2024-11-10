Ctg Port to fully implement digital gate fee payment system for cargo vehicles by this month

Chattogram Port is set to fully implement a digital gate fee payment system for cargo vehicles by the end of November, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and expedite port operations.

Initially introduced in July 2021, the digitisation of the gate fee payment process faced technical and operational challenges that delayed its full implementation. After three years of development, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) now expects the system to operate at 100% efficiency, enhancing the entry process for around 8,000 cargo vehicles that use the port daily.

The current system requires each vehicle to pay an entry fee of Tk57.50, a process that takes 15 to 20 minutes when done manually. This lengthy procedure has led to bottlenecks at the port's entry points, contributing to delays in import and export operations.

Under the new digital system, however, vehicle drivers will have the option to pay the entry fee in advance via mobile banking from any location. Upon arrival, drivers can show proof of payment and enter the port within 1-2 minutes, streamlining entry significantly.

The digital system will be managed through the Terminal Operating System (TOS), which CPA uses to handle the port's operational activities.

According to CPA officials, the gate fee will remain unchanged, and vehicles will be able to enter the port yard directly by showing their fee payment documentation.

Lt Col Md Jahirul Islam, director of Security at CPA, told The Business Standard (TBS), "The digital entry system is already in partial operation, with feedback from users being addressed as the port prepares for the full rollout. We are aiming to achieve 100% digital gate fee integration by the third week of November,"

To support this transition, approximately 100,000 truck drivers and helpers involved in transporting goods through the port have been registered in the port's digital system, Jahirul Islam added.

He went on to say that once fully operational, this initiative is expected to significantly reduce wait times and ease traffic congestion at the port's entry points

Chattogram Port's digital transformation journey began in 2012 with the launch of the Computerised Container Terminal Management System (CTMS), which was later upgraded to the more advanced TOS.

The "TOS Online Payment for Gate Ticket" system was launched in 2021, though its early use was limited as drivers and helpers needed time to get familiar with the digital process. Now, C&F (Clearing and Forwarding) agents have also been briefed on the new system, which is initially being rolled out through 20 C&F agents. The port authority plans to extend digital payment access to all C&F vehicles in phases by the end of November.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, secretary general of the Bangladesh Covered Van Truck Prime Mover Cargo Transport Owners Association, appreciated the initiative, highlighting the convenience of paying fees through mobile banking before arrival.

"This will allow vehicles to enter the port by simply showing digital proof of payment," he said.

He also emphasised the need for port security personnel to be well-trained in handling online gate passes to prevent confusion at entry points.

Transport workers expressed optimism that the digital payment system will put an end to unofficial charges and harassment previously experienced by drivers.

They noted that despite paying the required fees at entry, some personnel would demand extra payments. With the shift to a digital process, workers hope for a fair and transparent entry process.

Kazi Mahmud Imam Bilu, general secretary of the Chattogram Customs Agents Association, also welcomed the digital initiative, stating, "Online automation will make transport-related tasks at the port much easier and faster once fully implemented."