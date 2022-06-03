Ctg Port on the alert for monkeypox

No officer/crew of ships shall be granted a shore pass unless it is an emergency and only with PHO’s approval. 

The Chattogram Port Authorities have issued an alert to prevent the potential spread of monkeypox, a viral disease, since being detected in a dozen countries.

All ships arriving at this port have been asked to follow some precautionary measures. 

According to the Chattogram Port circular issued on 29 May, no officer/crew of ships arriving at the port shall be granted a shore pass unless it is an emergency and only with prior approval of the Port Health Officer (PHO).

Prior to getting an out pass from the immigration entrance (gate no 1) of the port, all crew shall remain under health checkup by the port's health officer.

If a person on board ship shows any symptoms of monkeypox, the authorities of the ship have been asked to report directly to the port's control room and the port's health officer immediately.

In such cases, the ship's movement/cargo operation will be subjected to inspection and a report of the port's health officer. The copies of the circular were sent to the different departments.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries have issued alerts about the potential spread of monkeypox through sea routes.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding, it added.

