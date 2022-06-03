Ctg minor commits suicide after getting raped

A minor girl committed in Chattogram suicide after she was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver in Cox's Bazar.

"Police recovered the hanging body of the 10th grader from her residence in the Bayazid area of Chattogram on Friday (3 June)," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bayazid Police Station Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard.

Police found a suicide note containing a graphic description of what prompted the girl to take her own life, he added.

According to the letter, the girl went to Cox's Bazar to meet her Facebook friend named Jisan. The minor got lost as her virtual friend apparently didn't show up to meet her. An autorickshaw driver took advantage of the situation and raped her in a nearby hotel.

Meanwhile, family members claimed that the girl did not return home from school on 31 May, only to come back a few days later. A general diary was filed with the local police during the time. However, they found the hanging body of their child in her room on Friday morning.

A case has been filed with Bayazid Police Station accusing Jisan and the un-named autorickshaw driver in connection to the incident, police added.