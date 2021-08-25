Ctg man drowns in flooded drain

A 34-year-old slipped into a drain and could not be found even after a six-hour rescue drive as incessant rain submerged port city Chattogram Wednesday.

The victim, Salamat, was swept into the storm water drain adjacent to Muradpur police box in Panchshil area around 11am, said Agrabad Fire Station Leader Biplob Kumar Nath.

"While returning home, the man was swept away by gushing rainwater into the drainage," said Biplob. He, however, said the victim's details were not available yet.

The firefighter said they conducted a rescue operation for hours and returned to base as they could not trace the victim. A five-member rescue team restarted the operation in the afternoon as locals seeking help called to the national helpline around 2:30pm.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the mishap went viral in social media drawing flak from the netizens.

Previously on 30 June, two individuals in the port city's Sholoshohor area died after drowning in a storm water drain as their CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell into it.

Ujjal Kanti, assistant meteorologist of Patenga weather office, said they recorded 110 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours until Wednesday noon. People in the metropolis faced immense sufferings as usual as key points of the city went under knee deep water.