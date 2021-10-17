Ctg to hold Int’l tourism fair in January next year 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 03:21 pm

Ctg to hold Int’l tourism fair in January next year 

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 03:21 pm

In an effort to revive and mobilise the country's tourism industry following the gradual development of the coronavirus situation, premier travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor will hold the 12th edition of Chittagong Travel Mart (CTM) in Chattogram from 6-8 January 2022. 

The three-day-long tourism fair will take place at The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel with the largest private carrier of the country US-Bangla Airlines as the Title Sponsor, said a press release.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor said, "Aviation and tourism are the worst suffered sectors due to Covid-19 pandemic. With the development of the pandemic situation, travel and tourism demand is witnessing an uptick currently. This has led to the introduction of new tourism products and services in the new normal situation. Chittagong Travel Mart- 2022 will provide a platform for direct communication between travel enthusiasts and travel service providers." 

The fair will have over 30 stalls and pavilions for participants from home and abroad. 

Airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts and various local and international travel and tourism organizations will participate in the fair. 

Participating organisations will offer attractive products and services to the visitors during the fair as well as special discounts.  

Chittagong Travel Mart 2022 will be open for all from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

