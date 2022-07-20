Ctg foam factory catches fire

Bangladesh

Ctg foam factory catches fire

A fire broke out in a foam factory in the Chaitatali area of the ​​Bayazid Bostami police station in Chattogram city early Tuesday.

The fire started around two o'clock on Tuesday night.

"Two vehicles of our unit brought the fire under control after trying for two and a half hours. The fire occurred in a foam factory," Bayazid Bostami Fire Station Official Al Amin told The Business Standard.

Sharif Chowdhury, a local resident, told TBS that the incident took place in the area adjacent to the Chaitatali East Mosque. This entire area is a residential area. The foam factory was set up a few months ago. 

In addition to foam, the factory contained gum and chemicals that escalated the fire rapidly, spreading panic among residents of the area. However, the fire service could bring the fire under control in less time due to rain, he added.

