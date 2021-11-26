Ctg firefighter dies after dousing fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:01 pm

Md Milon. Photo: Collected
Md Milon. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram firefighter on Friday died of a heart attack after extinguishing a fire in a chemical factory.

The deceased was Md Milon, 34, a firefighter stationed at Agrabad Fire Service. 

Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Business Officer Shahjahan Sikder confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The fire originated at the "Homeland Chemical Factory" near Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium around 10:30am. A few minutes later there was an explosion, according to witnesses.

On information, twelve units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire at around 12:40pm

"The fire was brought under control around 12:40 pm. When he got in the vehicle after finishing work there, Milon said he was feeling chest pain," said Shahjahan. 

The rest of the crew rushed Milon to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where he died around 1:55pm while undergoing treatment at the cardiology ward, he added.

According to Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, Milon began his career as a firefighter in 2005.
 

