Ctg e-commerce fair begins Wednesday

Easy Shopping is organising a three-day exhibition of products of women entrepreneurs in Chattogram from 15-17 December at the Army Welfare Convention Hall.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Wednesday, providing visitors free blood group testing, diabetes testing, and other health services, organisers told The Business Standard (TBS).

F- Commerce platform, Easy Shopping CTG founder and admin, Md Rakib Uddin, told TBS that "Some 45 entrepreneurs from Chattogram are participating in the product exhibition with home-made foods, dresses, jewellery, lifestyle products, groceries, spices, delivery services, and other daily necessities. 70% of these entrepreneurs are women."

He also said, "Easy Shopping CTG was established in 2017 to create connections between entrepreneurs and buyers. In 2020, during the pandemic, it gained widespread popularity. Earlier, it did three successful product exhibitions and currently the group has 1 lakh 37 thousand members."

Admin of Easy Shopping CTG, Humaira Islam, said, "The entrepreneurs of this group basically sell products using the Facebook platform. In order to introduce buyers to entrepreneurs, product exhibitions are organised with the aim of creating new buyers."

The Business Standard is the media partner for this product exhibition.

