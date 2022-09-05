Ctg customs seizes Tk1.19cr of cigarettes falsely declared as textile dyes

Officials of Chattogram Custom House on Monday seized a container full of foreign cigarettes worth Tk1.19 crore at Chattogram port, imported under false declaration and fake documents.

According to the declaration document, the importer, Zong Sine Textile Ind Ltd, a Dhaka EPZ-based export-oriented company, declared the import of textile dyes from China.

Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of the Audit, Investigation and Research unit of Chattogram Customs House, said customs officials conducted a physical examination of the container on Monday. At that time, they seized 1.69 crore sticks of cigarettes that included the  Mond (nano), Mond super slim, and Cavallo pure brands.

Smuggling in these foreign cigarettes, the importer attempted to avoid paying duties of around Tk7.13 crore, he said.

Legal action will be taken against the importer for his attempt to deprive the government of duty revenue, he added.

The authorities of Zong Sine Textile Ind Ltd could not be reached on the phone for comment.

