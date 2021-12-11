Ctg Customs to hold auction for 61 lots of goods including vehicles on 19 Dec

The Chattogram Customs House will hold an auction for 61 lots of goods including two microbuses, a jeep, and a pickup van on 19 December.

A Japanese Toyota microbus worth nearly Tk24 lakh, a Nissan microbus worth over Tk21 lakh, a pick-up of Nissan Atlas brand worth nearly Tk72 lakh, and a jeep of Toyota brand worth over Tk1 crore will be sold in the auction.

Also, readymade garments products, compact petrol generators, ceramic wall tiles, elevator spare parts, sulphuric acid, textile chemicals, dragon fruits, paper tags, laboratory supplies, hand sanitizer products, fabrics, sweaters, trousers, hoodies, and t-shirts will be put on auction.

Other items to be sold in the auction are ladies T-shirts, baby frogs, baby trousers, plastic button products, electric vehicles, garment machinery products, machinery accessories, glasses, sunglasses, baby sunglasses, passenger lifts, textile screen printing Ink, cables, motorcycle parts, and plasticizers.

Mohammad Morshed, manager at Messrs KM Corporation which conducts state auctions, said tenders have been invited for the auction from Thursday.

"If anyone wants to take part in the auction, they can collect catalogues for Tk200 and tenders for Tk100 during office hours till December 14," he added.

Tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box at the offices of the revenue officer (administration) of the Chattogram Customs House and the Chattogram deputy commissioner from 9am to 2pm on 14-15 December.

Besides, bidders will be able to inspect the products on sale from 9am to 3pm on 12-13 December, he added.

Ali Reza Haider, deputy commissioner (Auction Branch) at the Chattogram Customs House, said, "At present, we are organising two auctions every month. Tenders will be opened at 2.30pm on 19 December."

Mentionable, importers in some cases do not unload products brought in from abroad.

As per the rules, they are given the notice to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded within 15 days of giving notice, the customs house authorities will auction the goods.