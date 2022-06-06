Ctg Customs hastily auctions 4-year-old H2O2 

Chattogram Customs House has sold 30 tons of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which had been lying idle for four years, after the deadly fire at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda.

On Monday (6 June) at 3pm, Chattogram Customs House auctioned two containers of hydrogen peroxide that were stored in the 8th yard of the port.

Yaqub Trading, a Chattogram-based company, bought the consignment for Tk5,20,000.

A total of 15 bidders took part in the auction, while the reserve price was estimated at Tk23,70,000.

The consignment was imported from Turkey four years ago by Gazipur-based Keya Knit Composite Limited. It consisted of two containers containing 30,450 kg of hydrogen peroxide.

Ali Reza Haider, deputy commissioner (Auction Branch) of Chattogram Customs, told The Business Standard that the port authority had sent a letter to the customs on 5 June to auction the consignment of hydrogen peroxide.

"The consignment was then put up for spot auction on 6 June. It will be delivered from the port on 7 June," he informed.

Earlier, on 25 May, the customs made a spot auction of a consignment of hydrogen peroxide, containing 20,475 kg of goods in 315 drums. It had been sold for Tk5,60,000.