Ctg customs to dispose 73 containers perishable goods

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:24 pm

Ctg customs to dispose 73 containers perishable goods

Chattogram Customs House will dispose of 73 containers containing perishable goods from 14 November at Bandar Zone of Ananda Bazar area of the port city.  

"We will destroy 73 containers – both referred and dry – that are lying inside the port and at off docks. The disposable perishable goods include ginger, betel nut, dates, juice, fish feed, meat and bone meal, and fish," Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Muhammad Mafzul Alam told The Business Standard, adding: every day we would destroy 15 to 20 containers of goods.

According to the rules, importers are given a notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days. If they do not take their imports within the stipulated time, the customs house auctions those goods. If the imported goods perish at the port in the course of completing the due process, the customs authorities destroy the goods.

