Ctg contractors want dev project cost increased

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:47 pm

Related News

Ctg contractors want dev project cost increased

They stage a sit-in protesting rising prices of construction materials

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:47 pm
Ctg contractors want dev project cost increased

The LGED Contractors Association in Chattogram has demanded that the cost of the ongoing development projects be increased in keeping with the rising prices of construction materials.

The contractors of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) raised the demand from a protest rally organised in front of the LGED Bhaban in Chattogram's Sholashahar area on Sunday.

Before the rally, the contractors staged a sit-in at the same venue protesting at the rising prices of construction materials.

At the rally, they called on the government to rein in the prices of construction materials and warned of work stoppage in the port city if the cost of the ongoing development projects is not adjusted with the rising prices of construction materials.

The contractors said although this is supposed to be the peak of the season, implementation of the projects has come down to 25% at present. If the prices of construction materials continue to rise day by day, it will become impossible to continue working. According to the government rules, if the price of construction material increases by 30%, it is adjusted with the project cost. 

Apart from LGED, contractors from other departments also joined the rally presided over by Saiful Islam, president of LGED Contractors Association.

At the rally, Asaduzzaman Titu, general secretary of the Chattogram LGED Contractors Association, said, "Prices of bricks, sand, cement and rods have gone up with the rise in fuel prices. At the same time, the prices of various products including electric, hardware and sanitary have gone up by about 35%. The daily wages of construction workers have also increased as a result of rising commodity prices. Earlier, the wage of a construction worker was Tk500 which has increased to Tk800 at present. Apart from this, the price per tonne of rods has increased to Tk81,000 now from Tk50,000. The price per tonne of imported stone was Tk34,000, now it has jumped to Tk51,000. Thus the prices of all construction materials have gone up, but LGED's rate has not been rescheduled.

President of the association Saiful Islam said, "Many contractors have gone bankrupt due to the rising prices of construction materials. Many development projects have come to a standstill due to a lack of budget. Rod prices are now the highest in recent years."

Contractors Mohiuddin Sufal, Ali Hossain, Mohsin Haider Nazrul Islam, Salauddin Liton, Shawkat Hossain, Md Elias Chowdhury, Abdullah Titu, Jamshed Chowdhury and Jahangir Alam, among others, attended the event.

Later, the contractors brought out a protest procession from the LGED Bhaban.

Top News

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) / protest / Development projects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

9h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

11h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

2h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings