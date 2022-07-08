Ctg Bscic distributes salt to prevent rawhide damage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 09:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Chattogram office of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, also known as Bscic, on Friday started distribution of salt – the key ingredient to process rawhides – at different mosques, orphanages, madrasas and different cattle haats under the district as part of its efforts to prevent rawhides of sacrificial animals from being damaged.

Bscic Deputy General Manager Nizam Uddin and Bangladesh Salt Mill-Owners Association President Nurul Kabir were present at the event, among others.

"Leather is our national asset. Due to negligence, some rawhides are damaged every year. So, we are conducting a campaign to make people conscious this year. We are distributing leaflets and salt," Nizam Uddin said.

He told the media that the Chattogram office of the Bscic has a target of distributing 10 tonnes of salt in the district before the Eid-ul-Azha.

Traders in the districts target collecting 4 lakh pieces of rawhides this Eid. Last year, they collected some 2 lakh pieces, against the target of 3.5 lakh pieces, according to tanners there.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

