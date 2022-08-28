Ctg ACC files case for irregularities after five yrs of primary probe

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:34 pm

Ctg ACC files case for irregularities after five yrs of primary probe

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:34 pm
Ctg ACC files case for irregularities after five yrs of primary probe

It took five years for the Chattogram Metropolitan Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete the primary investigation and file a case on the irregularities in recruitment of soldiers for Bangladesh Railways East Zone.

The irregularities took place in recruiting 185 soldiers for the Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) in 2017.
The Chattogram Metropolitan ACC filed a case against five officials of the railways East Zone including its former general manager who were members of the recruiting committee in 2017 on Sunday on ground of violation of quota rules and irregularities in giving pass marks to the applicants.  

ACC Chattogram Deputy Director Mohammad Sirajul Islam filed the case upon completion the primary investigation. 

The five accused are– Chief Commandant of the RNB (East Zone) Zahirul Islam, former Commandant of RNB (West Zone) and assistant secretary of the foreign ministry Fuad Hasan Parag, former SPO of Railways East Zone Siraj Ullah, and former General Manager Syed Faruq Ahmed.    

Former Chief Commandant of RNB (East Zone) Iqbal Hossain was acquitted from the case as he died.

