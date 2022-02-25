Cox's Bazar bound cruise ship catches fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The engine of the cruise ship "Bay One" leaving Chattogram for St Martin's in Cox's Bazar caught fire.

The incident took place in Kutubdia in the wee hours of Friday (25 February), causing panic among about one thousand passengers on board.

Aminul Haque Babu, a human rights activist aboard the ship, told The Business Standard that the cruise ship left Patenga at 10:30pm Thursday.

Smoke started coming out of the ship's engine room at 12:20am.

When the smoke came under control, the ship anchored near the coast after an hour.

The ship's authorities wanted to go to St Martin after it was set in motion.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

However, in the face of the objections of the passengers, he changed his mind and decided to return to Chattogram.

Tug boat Kandari-10 of Ctg port reached the spot at 10am to rescue the stranded ship.

Several crew members were injured in the incident.

The passengers were given life jackets to put on after the accident.

Mahmud Hasan, who works in the reservation branch of Bay One ship, said, "Two hours after leaving Chittagong, the ship's engine malfunctioned. That is why the ship was anchored in the Kutubdia channel."

