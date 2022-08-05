CRI's 'Let's Talk': Speakers back govt initiatives to shore up fuel security

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 04:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Speakers at a discussion have opined that measures taken by the government to shore up the economy in the face of the ongoing fuel crisis will stand the country in good stead in the future.

They appealed for time to see the results of the initiatives.

The speakers made the remarks at the "Let's Talk" programme organised by the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), ruling party Awami League-affiliated think tank, on Thursday.

Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineering of Buet Professor Dr M Tamim said, "If the government took these initiatives five years ago, then there would not be a gas crisis right now. But the reality is a global crisis could affect Bangladesh also. Bangladesh will get a good result from the present measures."

He said 'mixed sourcing' is very important for fuel security.

"More options give you more paths to take a decision," he added.

Photo: Courtesy
CRI Trustee and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Germany has announced to stop 25% gas distribution after the closure of gas supply by Russia. All countries are searching for alternative sources in the United Kingdom for the upcoming winter.

"In 2009, we took short, mid and long-term plans about the power sector. Recently we have taken another plan with the help of Japan to resolve the electricity issue," the state minister informed.

The government is creating awareness of the use of solar panels as alternative renewable energy, he added.

Nasrul said, "Bangladesh also wants to use green sustainable energy. For this, an electric vehicle (e-vehicle) is the best option. We are working to set up charging stations for e-vehicles."

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Chairman lawmaker Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Youth Environment and Social Development Society President Rebecca Sultana and Independent University Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan also spoke.

