Youth arrested with 5 deer hides in Bagerhat

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a youth with hides of five Sundarbans deer from Bagerhat on Tuesday (26 January) night.

The detainee was identified as Al Amin (24), son of Farooq Sharif from the North Banishanta village of Khulna district.

On information, a team of RAB-6 arrested the youth, who was on his way to Bagerhat from Mongla to sell the skins, during a raid in Vidyarbahan area, Company Commander Superintendent of Police Al Asad Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam told TBS.

Another poacher named Altan Sardar alias Kalu escaped the scene.

Detainee Al Amin is in the process of being handed over to Mongla Police Station after filing a case under the Wildlife Conservation Act and Forest Act.

SP Mahfuzul said that RAB-6 will continue such drives to protect the biodiversity of the Sundarbans.