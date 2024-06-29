Woman raped during outing with husband in Khilkhet, 7 arrested

Police have arrested seven people in a case file over raping a woman in the capital's Khilkhet area on Friday.

Enamul Haque Khandaker, inspector of investigation at Khilkhet Police Station, told The Business Standard that the woman was gang-raped on Friday night while she was out with her husband in the Khilkhet area.

Quoting the victim, the inspector said, "Seven people kidnapped the woman and her husband from Banarupa area of Khilkhet. Four of the miscreants raped her. Later, they demanded Tk70,000 ransom from the victim's husband for her release.

"The husband left the area to bring the money and called the national emergency helpline 999 for assistance. Police swiftly responded to the kidnapping location and rescued the woman around 4:00am on Saturday (29 June)."

The inspector said the victim has filed a case against six individuals under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

In connection with this case, police arrested seven individuals, he said.

He further said, "The arrestees have initially confessed to their involvement in the incident. They will be sent to court tomorrow."

