Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

Crime

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 12:55 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 01:19 am

Kazi Ertaza Hassan, editor and publisher of the Daily Vorer Pata, has been arrested in a case filed over occupying land through forgery.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Kazi Ertaza Hassan from his office in Gulshan-2 on Tuesday night, PBI's Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Yusuf said.

Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, brother of Ashiyan Lands Development Ltd Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, filed the case with Khilkhet Police Station on 1 January this year.

Other accused in the case are Abu Yusuf Abdullah, Riazul Alam and Selim Munshi.

According to the case, Ertaza and his accomplices committed fraud by purchasing land from Ashiyan Group for a university in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan. They have been accused of fraudulently completing the registry without paying the full price of the land.

