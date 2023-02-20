Vertex container depot fined Tk2 lakh over irregularities in Ctg

A mobile court has slapped a fine of Tk2.10 lakh on a container depot in Chattogram city over various irregularities, including operating a petrol pump without a license.

A team led by Executive Magistrate Pratik Datta of the district administration conducted the drive in the Katgarh area of the port city on Monday (20 February).

During the drive, his team found that the authorities of Vertex Off-Dock Logistic Services did not have a license to operate a petrol pump and adequate fire-extinguishing equipment.

Besides, they have not taken approval for a fire safety plan from the fire service despite operating the depot for 22 years.

"For these irregularities, Sheikh Moazzem Hossain, senior manager of the depot, has been fined Tk2.10 lakh," Executive Magistrate Pratik Datta said.